Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Rajeev creates an explosion in the Ahuja house; Will Virat save his family?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Ranveer (Arijit Taneja) and Manvi’s (Akanksha Chamola) wedding about to happen. Manvi wanted Rajeev to come to the place and execute his plan before the marriage happened. We saw Rajeev getting into the Ahuja house with vengeance written all over his face. As we know, Amruta (Sriti Jha) is working as a maid in Bhavani’s house, without disclosing her identity.

The scenes telecast saw the Mehendi ceremony happening where Manvi preferred to write the initial R on her palm instead of Ranveer, which aroused Amruta’s doubts.

The upcoming episode will see danger looming large at the Ahuja family with Rajeev’s brutal act. He will be instrumental in getting the gas leaked in the Ahuja house and creating an explosion. With the entire family inside the house, there will be a major drama when Virat will get to know of the act and will come to save his family.

Will Virat be able to save his family?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.