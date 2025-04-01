Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Virat dances with his family; Manvi walks out of the mehendi function

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Ranveer (Arijit Taneja) announcing to the Ahuja family that he was getting married to Manvi (Akanksha Chamola). Ranveer told the Ahujas that he was no more interested in taking over their business and property. He gave back the property papers to them and asked them to come over for their wedding. The focus later has been on the pre-wedding festivities of Ranveer and Manvi.

We saw the Mehendi function kickstart wherein Manvi did not want the name of Ranveer on her palm, but instead, chose only to put the letter R in her palm. This forced Amruta to wonder whether the R is Rajeev.

The upcoming episode will see the Ahujas bonding with Ranveer well in the mehendi function. Virat will take special care of them and will also be seen dancing merrily with his family. Manvi will get doubtful and even jealous of Ranveer’s happy time. She will get angry and will walk out of the function. Amruta will also apply Virat’s mehendi during the function with her getting the letters VSA inscribed. Manvi will try to contact Rajeev during the function to put her plan in process. Meanwhile, all in the Ahuja family will slowly get to know of Ranveer being Virat. As of now, Bhavani and Nimmi know the truth while others are kept unaware.

What is Manvi’s plan?

Kaise Mujh Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.