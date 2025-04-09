Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Virat traps Manvi; Rajeev works out the next plan

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Virat (Arijit Taneja) not only saving his family from the fire explosion in the Ahuja house caused by Rajeev, but also revealing his real identity and uniting with his family after a long time. It brought happy moments for the Ahuja family, but the threat continued as Manvi and Rajeev escaped after injuring Harsh. We saw Amruta talking about giving the news to Rajeev and Manvi that she was still alive. While Virat and the family objected to it, Amruta convinced them by promising that they will all stick to each other and help each other.

The upcoming episode will see Virat and Amruta spreading the news about the Ahujas being alive, and the same about Amruta. Manvi will go crazy and will come to attack Amruta as she will want to avenge the death of her sister Priyanka at any cost.

The plan of Virat and Amruta will fall into place, with Virat putting Amruta as bait to bring Manvi to the place. With Manvi there, Virat will successfully nab her and keep her in captivity. This plan will be to lure Rajeev to come out of his hiding to save Manvi.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.