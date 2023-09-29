Television | Spoilers

Katha Ankahee update: Maaya gets Yuvraj arrested, Katha shocke

Maaya files a police complaint against Yuvraj. The police reaches his house and arrest Yuvraj for putting Viaan’s life in danger in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Katha Ankahee.

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 Sep,2023 16:30:31
Katha Ankahee update: Maaya gets Yuvraj arrested, Katha shocke 856604

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Katha Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Katha is also hospitalized and after a few hours she wakes up and looks out for Viaan. Katha reaches outside Viaan’s room and asks Maaya Maasi about Viaan’s health. Maaya assures Katha that Viaan is fine. Soon, Katha decides to meet Viaan. However, Maaya stops her from meeting Viaan.

Katha (Aditi Sharma) yet again tries to go inside Viaan’s room to meet him. However, Maaya stops her again. This time Maaya threatens to reveal her dark one-night stand secret to her son Aarav. This shocks Katha. Maaya warns Katha to stay away from Viaan (Adnan Khan) or else she will reveal the secret to Aarav.

In the coming episode, Katha reveals to the family that Viaan is out of danger. Soon, Maaya gets angry and files a police complaint against Yuvraj. The police reaches his house and arrest Yuvraj for putting Viaan’s life in danger.

Katha Ankahee Ep 214 28th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Katha reaches outside Viaan’s room and asks Maaya Maasi about Viaan’s health. Maaya assures Katha that Viaan is fine. Soon, Katha decides to meet Viaan. However, Maaya stops her from meeting Viaan.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Katha Ankahee update: Maaya threatens to expose Katha's dark secret to Aarav, Katha stunned   856209
Katha Ankahee update: Maaya threatens to expose Katha’s dark secret to Aarav, Katha stunned  
Katha Ankahee update: Viaan recovers, Maaya Maasi stops Katha from meeting Viaan 855888
Katha Ankahee update: Viaan recovers, Maaya Maasi stops Katha from meeting Viaan
Katha Ankahee spoiler: Viaan’s life in danger, Katha faints in hospital 855581
Katha Ankahee spoiler: Viaan’s life in danger, Katha faints in hospital
Katha Ankahee spoiler: Yuvraj beats up Viaan amidst his wedding ceremony 855286
Katha Ankahee spoiler: Yuvraj beats up Viaan amidst his wedding ceremony
Katha Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa and Viaan get married 854662
Katha Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa and Viaan get married
Katha Ankahee spoiler: Viaan's romantic gesture leaves Kathaa overwhelmed 853859
Katha Ankahee spoiler: Viaan’s romantic gesture leaves Kathaa overwhelmed

Latest Stories

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Update: Abeer to know Neerja's Sonagachi reality 856630
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Update: Abeer to know Neerja’s Sonagachi reality
Exclusive: Rushita Vaidya to play lead in DD National’s show Avantika 856598
Exclusive: Rushita Vaidya to play lead in DD National’s show Avantika
Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Birthday Wish To Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Khemmu's Daughter Inaaya 856551
Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Birthday Wish To Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Khemmu’s Daughter Inaaya
Hombale Films Kantara's Varah Roopam Song Releasing on the First Year Anniversary of the Film 856609
Hombale Films Kantara’s Varah Roopam Song Releasing on the First Year Anniversary of the Film
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal's dilemma to tell Vandana the truth 856594
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal’s dilemma to tell Vandana the truth
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi and Lakshmi spend romantic night together 856595
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi and Lakshmi spend romantic night together
Read Latest News