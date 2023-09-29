Katha Ankahee update: Maaya gets Yuvraj arrested, Katha shocke

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Katha Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Katha is also hospitalized and after a few hours she wakes up and looks out for Viaan. Katha reaches outside Viaan’s room and asks Maaya Maasi about Viaan’s health. Maaya assures Katha that Viaan is fine. Soon, Katha decides to meet Viaan. However, Maaya stops her from meeting Viaan.

Katha (Aditi Sharma) yet again tries to go inside Viaan’s room to meet him. However, Maaya stops her again. This time Maaya threatens to reveal her dark one-night stand secret to her son Aarav. This shocks Katha. Maaya warns Katha to stay away from Viaan (Adnan Khan) or else she will reveal the secret to Aarav.

In the coming episode, Katha reveals to the family that Viaan is out of danger. Soon, Maaya gets angry and files a police complaint against Yuvraj. The police reaches his house and arrest Yuvraj for putting Viaan’s life in danger.

Katha Ankahee Ep 214 28th September 2023 Written Episode Update

