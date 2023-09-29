Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Update: Abeer to know Neerja's Sonagachi reality

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Neerja (Aastha Sharma) being shocked to know about her mother Protima’s (Sneha Wagh) truth. As we know, Neerja is now hellbent on safeguarding herself so that she does not foil her mother’s efforts to keep her daughter away from the happenings in Sonagachi. We saw Neerja seeking Abeer’s (Rajveer Singh) help, by writing a letter to him and handing over that to Bappa. However, the letter written by Neerja was changed by his mother, which Abeer is not aware of. However, on reading the letter, he still finds something amiss, as Neerja’s worried state and the contents of the letter do not match at all.

The episode aired showed Abeer’s worry and concern for Neerja increasing. He took the help of Bappa and realized that there was a contact number that he could call on, to know Neerja’s whereabouts.

The coming episode will eventually see Neerja and Abeer meeting again. Abeer will call on Chakri’s phone, and will ask Neerja to meet him. The two will meet. And we hear that the coming drama will reveal the bitter truth to Abeer that Neerja belongs to Sonagachi.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Ep 81 28th September Written Episode Update

Abeer read the letter written by Neerja and found that it had nothing really important in it. He worried about the well-being of Neerja as she was worried about something and needed his help. Maushumi revealed to Bijoy that she had changed the letter written by Neerja.

How will Abeer react to this shocking development?

