Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Update: Abeer to know Neerja's Sonagachi reality

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Abeer getting to know about Neerja belonging to Sonagachi. How will he react?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
29 Sep,2023 16:20:35
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Neerja (Aastha Sharma) being shocked to know about her mother Protima’s (Sneha Wagh) truth. As we know, Neerja is now hellbent on safeguarding herself so that she does not foil her mother’s efforts to keep her daughter away from the happenings in Sonagachi. We saw Neerja seeking Abeer’s (Rajveer Singh) help, by writing a letter to him and handing over that to Bappa. However, the letter written by Neerja was changed by his mother, which Abeer is not aware of. However, on reading the letter, he still finds something amiss, as Neerja’s worried state and the contents of the letter do not match at all.

The episode aired showed Abeer’s worry and concern for Neerja increasing. He took the help of Bappa and realized that there was a contact number that he could call on, to know Neerja’s whereabouts.

The coming episode will eventually see Neerja and Abeer meeting again. Abeer will call on Chakri’s phone, and will ask Neerja to meet him. The two will meet. And we hear that the coming drama will reveal the bitter truth to Abeer that Neerja belongs to Sonagachi.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Ep 81 28th September Written Episode Update

Abeer read the letter written by Neerja and found that it had nothing really important in it. He worried about the well-being of Neerja as she was worried about something and needed his help. Maushumi revealed to Bijoy that she had changed the letter written by Neerja.

How will Abeer react to this shocking development?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

