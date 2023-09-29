Movies | Celebrities

Fun in Italy: Jacqueliene Fernandez goes candid with Lionheart actor Jean-Claude Van Damme, Varun Dhawan reacts

Bollywood's effervescent beauty, Jacqueline Fernandez, and the legendary action hero, Jean-Claude Van Damme were spotted together! The dynamic duo recently graced our screens with a candid picture that set the internet ablaze with excitement.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Sep,2023 16:56:15
Fun in Italy: Jacqueliene Fernandez goes candid with Lionheart actor Jean-Claude Van Damme, Varun Dhawan reacts 856654

Highlights:

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez and action legend Jean-Claude Van Damme meet in a candid picture, igniting excitement online with their stylish appearances.

Varun Dhawan, a fan of both Jacqueline and Van Damme, praises the duo in the comments section, calling Van Damme a “Legend.”

Jean-Claude Van Damme, known as the “Muscles from Brussels,” has a storied career in action cinema, featuring iconic films like “Bloodsport,” “Kickboxer,” and “Universal Soldier,” showcasing his martial arts skills and versatility as an actor.

We are celebrating some international star power today, and there’s nothing quite like a rendezvous between Bollywood’s effervescent beauty, Jacqueline Fernandez, and the legendary action hero, Jean-Claude Van Damme! The dynamic duo recently graced our screens with a candid picture that set the internet ablaze with excitement.

Jean-Claude Van Damme, the “Lionheart” actor, effortlessly showcased his fashion finesse. He donned an icy blue blazer, expertly layered over a casually chic grey t-shirt, and effortlessly paired it with suave brown pants that could only be described as a sartorial masterpiece.

Meanwhile, our Bollywood bombshell, Jacqueline, dazzled in her beautiful blue blazer, a perfect complement to her stylish all-white co-ord ensemble. Her flowing locks and a touch of minimalistic makeup added a sprinkle of enchantment to the entire look, making it impossible to look away.

Have a glance here:

Fun in Italy: Jacqueliene Fernandez goes candid with Lionheart actor Jean-Claude Van Damme, Varun Dhawan reacts 856652

Varun Dhawan reacts to the picture

But wait, the fun doesn’t stop there! Varun Dhawan, the Bollywood heartthrob who happens to be both Jacqueline’s buddy and a devoted fan of Van Damme, couldn’t help but express his admiration. In the comments section, he showered them with praise, saying, “Legend 👏 I’m talking about van dam jacky ❤️.”

Fun in Italy: Jacqueliene Fernandez goes candid with Lionheart actor Jean-Claude Van Damme, Varun Dhawan reacts 856653

About the ‘LionHeart’

Jean-Claude Van Damme, often referred to as the “Muscles from Brussels,” has left an indelible mark in the world of action cinema. With a career spanning several decades, Van Damme has become an iconic figure in the genre. He’s known for his incredible martial arts skills, breathtaking stunts, and a charismatic on-screen presence that has captivated audiences worldwide.

Van Damme’s filmography boasts a slew of action-packed classics, including “Bloodsport,” “Kickboxer,” “Universal Soldier,” and “Timecop.” These films not only showcased his exceptional fighting prowess but also solidified his status as a leading man in action cinema during the late ’80s and ’90s. His memorable splits, high kicks, and signature moves have become legendary in their own right. Beyond the action, Van Damme has ventured into various genres, displaying his versatility as an actor. He’s taken on roles in films like “JCVD,” where he played a fictionalized version of himself, showcasing his dramatic acting chops. His ability to blend action and drama has earned him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan following.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

