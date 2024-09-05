Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, the audience will see an interesting twist when Neha faints during the engagement.

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV television show produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, keeps the audience on the edge of their seats with the interesting twists and turns in the lives of Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and RV (Abrar Qazi). Harleen asks RV to invite Neha to the engagement ceremony. Neha comes all dressed in a beautiful lehenga. During the engagement ceremony, Neha dances with RV, which leaves Monisha jealous. Monisha stops Neha and starts dancing with RV herself, making her jealousy obvious.

In the upcoming episode, Monisha is happy about the success of her plan. She enjoys the engagement ceremony with RV by dancing with him. On the other hand, Purvi tenses plan to spoil the engagement. Purvi takes Yug’s help, and they conspire to make Neha unconscious. Neha’s boyfriend Sahil also comes disguised as a waiter. He gives Neha water to drink, which starts affecting her.

Neha and RV come in front for the ring-exchanging ceremony. Neha puts the ring on RV’s finger. During the engagement, Neha faints before RV puts the ring on her finger. Purvi handles Neha and takes care of her. On the other hand, Monisha is surprised by Neha’s sudden fall.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).