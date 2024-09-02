Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya, the audience will see an interesting twist when RV and Purvi express their feelings for each other.

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house, Balaji Telefilms, the audience sees nail-biting twists and turns in the lives of Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and RV (Abrar Qazi). Dadu accepts Neha as his daughter-in-law, leaving everyone shocked. Later, Dadu shares his strategy to deal with Neha. On the other hand, Monisha warns Neha and asks her to stay away from RV and not fall in love with him. Purvi shares with RV that Neha will not come for the marriage, which is why she signed the divorce papers.

In the upcoming episode, Purvi reveals that she heard Neha talking with her boyfriend Sahil on call and that she doesn’t want to do this drama anymore, so she will not marry him. RV is surprised to know this and feels a little relieved. Later, Purvi expresses her feelings for RV, saying that she doesn’t want to know what there is between her and RV, but she doesn’t want to lose it. At the same time, RV also expresses that he doesn’t want to lose her, creating a romantic and emotional moment.

Monisha, who wonders about her plan, is confronted by her father. Monisha’s father expresses his anger at her plan of planting Neha and slaps her, leaving her devastated.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).