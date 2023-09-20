Television | Spoilers

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Akshay, (Abhishek Malik) who is trying to win Prachi’s love, finally makes a big move. He brings back Khushi to the Tandon house on the day of Janmashtami. Prachi gets super happy to see her daughter home in little Krishna’s avatar.

Khushi asks Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) to meet her in private. While they go to talk, Khushi reveals to Ranbir that she is angry with him as he left her alone and went away. Ranbir apologizes to Khushi for his behaviour and promises to be with her always like a family. Akshay overhears their conversation and calls a goon at home. Akshay shows him Khushi’s photo and asks him to kidnap her. The henchman takes advantage of the situation at the Janmashtami celebration and kidnaps Khushi.

In the coming episode, Akshay and Prachi look out for Khushi in the entire house. Soon, Ranbir also learns about Khushi being missing and he too gets involved in the search process. However, Akshay asks Ranbir to stop faking and asks him about Khushi. Soon, Akshay blames Ranbir for kidnapping Khushi. Prachi believes Akshay and gets Ranbir arrested.

Akshay and Prachi look out for Khushi in the entire house. Soon, Ranbir also learns about Khushi being missing and he too gets involved in the search process. However, Akshay blames Ranbir of kidnapping Khushi.