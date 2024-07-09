Kumkum Bhagya Upcoming Twist: RV To Investigate About Snake Owner, Monisha Fears

Zee TV‘s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, the audience has witnessed major twists in the past few days with RV (Abrar Qazi) getting bitten by a snake and Purvi’s (Rachi Sharma) attempt to save her husband. According to the previous episode, RV and Purvi regain consciousness. Both talk to each other when Monisha tries to spy on them. Purvi gets emotional, expressing her fear that if anything happens to RV, she can’t live without him. While RV consoles Purvi and ensures nothing will happen to him until she is next to him. Witnessing RV and Purvi’s closeness, Monisha gets jealous.

In the upcoming episode, you will see RV and Purvi get ready after the emotional and lovey-dovey moments. RV leaves the room, upon which Purvi questions the reason, as he has just recovered. RV reveals that he will file a police complaint against the snake owner because he purposely left the snake or did it by mistake. Purvi agrees to RV and allows him to file a complaint. On the other hand, Monisha overhears their conversation, making her afraid. Because she called the snake charmer and purposely brought the snake inside the home.

It will be interesting to see how Monisha’s truth comes in front of everyone.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).