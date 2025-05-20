Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Anushka & Malishka Plan To End Neelam’s Chapter – Will This Separate Rishi & Lakshmi Forever?

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the last three and a half years with major dramas and gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house, Balaji Telefilms. It features the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Neelam discovers Malishka’s truth, and she is shocked to learn that her child’s father is Balwinder.

In the upcoming episode, Malishka finds that Neelam knows about her pregnancy truth. She worries that Neelam might expose her and expresses her concern to Kiran. Anushka also unites with Malishka to execute their final plan. Kiran asks Anushka what she is thinking about. Anushka straightforwardly tells Kiran and Malishka that they have to end Neelam’s chapter as they are in danger from her.

Neelam wonders about Malishka’s pregnancy lie and decides that she won’t let her take advantage of this. As Neelam goes to expose Malishka, Anushka and Malishka hold her captive by making her smell drugs.

Anushka and Malishka’s collaboration hints at their cunning intentions and the upcoming danger to the whole Oberoi family.

Will this separate Rishi and Lakshmi forever, or will Malishka lose this time?

