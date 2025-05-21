Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Neelam Points Finger Towards Lakshmi Before Death – Will This Create New Problem For Her?

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the last three and a half years. It features major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Neelam worries as she discovers Malishka’s pregnancy truth. Anushka hatches a plan to end Neelam’s chapter.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness an interesting twist with Anushka, Malishka, and Kiran planning to kill Neelam. Aayush and Shalu happily arrive at the mandap for their marriage. Amidst the ongoing rituals, Neelam looks worried. She cluelessly roams the hall. On the other hand, Malishka plans to kill her by making the chandelier fall on her.

As Neelam stands below the chandelier, Malishka assures that it falls on her, and it does. Neelam gets hurt massively after the fall, and Rishi rushes to save her. But it’s become too late for that. Neelam points a finger at Lakshmi and dies, which intensifies the moment.

It will be interesting to see whether Neelam’s finger-pointing at Lakshmi puts her in danger or if Malishka will get exposed this time.

