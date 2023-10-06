Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya update: Ashok gets shocked to learn about Akshay-Prachi’s relationship truth

Ashok overhears Akshay telling Abhay that he is not married to Prachi, and there is no husband and wife relationship between them either and Ashok is stunned in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms

Author: Manisha Suthar
06 Oct,2023 16:06:11
Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Pallavi states that she will be taking Khushi home. Khushi agrees to go with Pallavi and Daljeet, which irks Akshay (Abhishek Malik) and Vishakha. Ranbir asks Prachi if she wants him to go. Prachi reveals that she wants him to stay in the house along with Khushi. Mihika notices how Prachi’s approval matters to Ranbir and he gets irked. She comes to speak to Prachi about the same. Mihika warns Prachi to stay away from Ranbir (Krishna Kaul). Prachi is shocked by Mihika’s threats.

Rana calls Ranbir and informs him that he wants to reveal the kidnapper’s name. Ranbir and Prachi rush to the police station to find the truth. However, Akshay learns about their plan and goes to meet Rana. He offers Rana a hefty amount and asks him to shut his mouth in front of Ranbir and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar). Rana follows Akshay’s order and saves Akshay from getting exposed. Akshay heaves a sigh of relief.

In the coming episode, Ranbir tells Prachi that he just wants her in his life. Ashok overhears their conversation and gets shocked. Later, when he passes by Akshay’s room, Ashok overhears Akshay telling Abhay that he is not married to Prachi, and there is no husband and wife relationship between them either. Ashok is stunned.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2555 6th October 2023 Written Episode Update

