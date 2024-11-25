Kundali Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Nidhi Accuses Preeta, Karan Becomes Angry

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with interesting ups and downs in the lives of Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Preeta makes a big allegation against Shaurya (Baseer Ali) for harming Palki (Adrija Roy). Shaurya misbehaves with Preeta and disrespects her. Karan confronts him for his behavior.

In the upcoming episode, Shanaya Gets jealous of Palki and complains about this to Daljeet. She tells her that Palki loves to grab everyone’s attention. Shanaya expresses her disappointment with the Luthra family to herself. Shaurya refuses to answer to Preeta. He also disrespects her as she accuses him of trying to harm Palki. Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) notices Shaurya’s behavior and confronts him, asking him to answer Preeta if she is questioning him. Shaurya refuses to answer and indulges in a massive fight with Rajveer. Everyone stops Shaurya and Rajveer.

Nidhi takes a stand for Shaurya and accuses Preeta of trying to show him negative. She claims that Shaurya is silly, makes mistakes, and does wrong things, but he can never hurt a girl. Preeta tells Nidhi that Shaurya has hurt Palki. Upon this, Nidhi stays firm on her statement and tells Preeta that if she stands with Rajveer and protects him, then she also stands with Shaurya and will protect him.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.