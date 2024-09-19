Kundali Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Nidhi Plans Against Rajveer And Shanaya, Palki Shocked

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, captivates the audience with its amazing storyline and interesting characters. Everyone enjoys the moment during Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Rajveer’s (Paras Kalnawat) engagement ceremony with Shanaya and Palki (Adrija Roy). However, Shaurya feels jealous of Rajveer and has his eyes on Palki. Shaurya spikes Rajveer and Shanaya’s drink and captures them in awkward moments to frame them as having a relationship.

In the upcoming episode, Rajveer, in a romantic moment, questions Palki about how Palki feels after becoming Mrs. Arora, upon which Palki shares that she is Mrs Luthra because Rajveer is Karan’s son, and they feel lost in the moment. However, Shaurya gets jealous of Rajveer and Palki’s closeness. On the other hand, Daljeet questions Karan (Shakti Anand) about Kritika looking very beautiful and well-groomed and why she didn’t get married, which makes Kareena angry and Karan uncomfortable.

Later, Nidhi calls Sunny and expresses her enthusiasm. She shares that it’s the perfect time to show everyone what’s captured in the room, which Palki overhears. Nidhi’s plan against Rajveer and Shanaya leaves Palki shocked.

Will Shaurya’s plan work or not? It will be interesting to see in the upcoming episodes.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.