Kundali Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Palki Feels Burning Sensation In Her Hand, Preeta Doubts Shaurya

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, continues to impress the audience with its amazing storyline and interesting twists and turns in the lives of Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Preeta regains her memories, but before she can share her feelings, Palki screams, leaving everyone shocked.

In the upcoming episode, Palki tells everyone her hand is burning. However, Daljeet questions her because others are fine even though they have also applied Mehendi. It becomes unbearable for Palki, and Preeta asks the waiter to bring water. Palki puts her hands in the water, and she feels better. Upon this, Shanaya expresses her concern, highlighting that there must be something in the Mehendi because as Palki removes the Mehendi, she is feeling better.

Rakhi begs Palki for pardon, but her grandmother emphasizes the need to find the culprit. Palki feels low as her Mehendi is washed off, and Rajveer consoles her. The doctor reveals that a chemical in the Mehendi shocked everyone. Shaurya tells him that he is going to his room, making Karan angry. Preeta recalls Shaurya changing the Mehendi cones and his behavior after the incident; she doubts that Shaurya might have done this.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.