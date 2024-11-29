Kundali Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Shaurya Raises Hand On Preeta, Karan Fumes In Anger

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Preeta brings Shaurya (Baseer Ali) downstairs and accuses him of harming Palki (Adrija Roy), leaving everyone shocked.

In the upcoming episode, Shanaya meets her friend Meera. Meera asks Shanaya about her love story. Shanaya reveals her love story, upon which Meera doubts that Shaurya might be in love with Palki, leaving Shanaya shocked.

Preeta asks questions regarding his involvement in harming Palki. Shaurya gets angry and misbehaves with Preeta. Karan confronts him, warning him for his behavior. In anger, Shaurya raises his hand on Preeta, which makes Karan agitated, and he slaps Shaurya in front of everyone. Nidhi is shocked, and the housemates are worried. Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) also looks at Shaurya in anger. Kareena starts crying, and Palki is devastated.

How will Shaurya react after Karan’s action?

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.