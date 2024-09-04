Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, you will see a major drama when Daljeet begs pardon from Preeta.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV television show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen engaging drama revolving around Nidhi instigating Shaurya (Baseer Ali) against Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Varun attacks Kavya and goes to bang her head on the glass. In the meantime, Rajveer arrives and saves Kavya from Varun. Soon, Shaurya, Karan (Shakti Anand), and other housemates join him, and they get Varun arrested. Later, Kavya ties Rakhi to Rajveer and Shaurya to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

In the upcoming episode, the Luthra family gathers for celebrations where Daljeet, Palki (Adrija Roy), and Shanaya also come. During the celebrations, Daljeet takes a moment and expresses her regrets for asking Preeta to leave her house. Daljeet begs Preeta for pardon and expresses her guilt. Before Preeta expressed her feelings, Karan thanked Daljeet, highlighting that if Daljeet had not asked Preeta to move out, then she would not have been in her house today.

As Karan talks about Preeta returning to her home, Daljeet is surprised. At the same time, Palki gets worried, and Shaurya feels confused and irritated. In contrast, Preeta seems clueless about Karan’s statement.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.