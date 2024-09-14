Kundali Bhagya Serial Upcoming Story: Oh No! Shaurya Conspires Against Rajveer And Shanaya

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has become a top show. It has been seven years since the show, and it continues entertaining the audience. Shaurya (Baseer Ali) tries to prove that Palki (Adrija Roy) is trying to get close to him. Later, everyone comes for the engagement ceremony, where Shaurya looks happy, but Palki is upset with Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat). On the other hand, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) decides to wear the saree Karan (Shakti Anand) chose for her.

In the upcoming episode, Preeta expresses her concern that Karan’s growing closeness may hurt Nidhi. But Karan tries to convince Preeta that Nidhi has no problem with their friendship. As Nidhi arrives, Karan asks her to clarify to Preeta that she has no problem with their friendship. However, Nidhi does the opposite and says she has a problem, leaving Preeta tensed and Karan shocked.

On the other hand, Shaurya executes his plan and gets confirmation from Sunny, who assures him that everything is set; Shaurya just has to bring Shanaya and Rajveer into the room somehow. Shaurya shares that he is thinking about that, and Shanaya overhears entering the room and questions Shaurya, leaving him distressed.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.