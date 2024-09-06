Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, the audience will see a major twist when Nidhi and Shaurya conspire against the Luthra family.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV television show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen major twists and turns in the lives of Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan (Shakti Anand). Shaurya (Baseer Ali) gets jealous of Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) as he thinks Rajveer is getting all the love, attention, and appreciation, though he is not the son of the Luthra family. He dreams about Palki and Rajveer romancing and feels terrible about it.

In the upcoming episode, Daljeet denies Palki and Rajveer’s marriage, but Rakhi convinces them. On the other hand, Shanaya and Shaurya end up arguing with each other. Nidhi gets irritated when everyone in the house gives priority to Preeta. She instigates Shaurya against everyone and decides to turn the table upside down. Nidhi and Shaurya conspire against the Luthra family, and Nidhi highlights that if they perfectly execute their plan, then they will be able to shake the Luthra family, leaving Shaurya excited.

Later, Karan expresses his gratitude to Rakhi for involving Preeta in the arrangements of the functions, as this way, Preeta will also be with her sons. On the other hand, Rakhi looks suspicious and worried for unknown reasons.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.