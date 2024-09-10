Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, a major twist will occur when Rajveer and Palki romance.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV serial produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen engaging drama revolving around Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat), Palki (Adrija Roy) and Shaurya (Baseer Ali). Shaurya gets upset with Palki after he confesses his feelings to Palki, but she ignores him.

In the upcoming episode, Palki makes tea for Dadi. Rajveer comes into the kitchen and asks Palki to make tea for him, too. However, Palki denies it, saying that the tea is already done. Amidst their cute fight in the kitchen, Rajveer comes close to Palki, creating a romantic moment. Not only this but after serving the tea to everyone, Rajveer and Palki romance in the hall, where Shaurya spots them and is very jealous.

Later, Shanaya gets upset with Shaurya as she asks for help from him to lift the cartoons, but he denies it. But now he is forcefully helping Palki. Shanaya expresses her concern and disappointment as Shanaya and Shaurya are getting engaged, but Shaurya’s behavior is pissing Shanaya.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.