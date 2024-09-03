Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In tonight's episode of Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya, the audience will see an interesting twist when Varun attacks Kavya.

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen major ups and downs in the lives of Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Varun executes his plan to harm Kavya and Palki—Varun’s goon’s tail Palki (Adrija Roy), where Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) saves her. However, the goons also reveal Kavya’s life is in danger. On the other hand, Varun makes the Luthras unconscious by spreading chemical gas. Varun intensifies the scene by pointing a knife at Kavya’s neck to harm her.

In the upcoming episode, Rajveer, after saving Palki, runs to save Kavya. On the other hand, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) gets pissed with Rajveer’s achievements. Kavya regains consciousness, leaving her in deep shock after seeing Varun. Varun threatens Kavya and misbehaves with her. In a life-threatening moment, Varun emphasizes that nobody will come to save her today.

Varun attacks Kavya, saying that now she will not cry, but she will bleed, and he will harm her. Varun forcefully grabs Kavya and takes her to hit her head on the glass, but before that, Rajveer enters the scene, saving Kavya from any injury.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.