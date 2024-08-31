Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the Zee TV television show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, an interesting twist occurs when Varun tails Kavya.

The Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, entertains the audience with interesting dramas in the lives of Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan (Shakti Anand). Karan’s enemy, Anshuman, gets Varun released from jail, giving him another opportunity to destroy the Luthras. On the other hand, Karan shares his feelings about finding himself in Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat), leaving Shaurya (Baseer Ali) jealous. Nidhi instigates Shaurya against Rajveer and Preeta.

In the upcoming episode, Varun and Anshuman plan to attack the Luthras. Later, Varun returns to the Luthra house to take revenge. Varun tails Kavya, and she panics. Soon, Karan arrives and questions her. Kavya fearfully shares that she felt like Varun was tailing her, leaving Karan shocked.

On the other hand, as Karan takes Kavya inside the house, Varun shares his plan about attacking the Luthra house after a few hours when everyone will be in a deep sleep. He conspires against the whole family and takes a pledge to kill a female.

It will be interesting to see whether Varun attacks Preeta or Kavya.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.