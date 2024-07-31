Kundali Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Daljeet Throws Rajveer And Preeta Out Of The House, Nidhi Conspires

Ekta Kapoor, under her banner Balaji Telefilms, produced Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya. The audience sees nail-biting twists with Palki (Adrija Roy) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) exposing Varun. Later, Varun promises his real mother, Sherlyn, to take revenge on the Luthra family and also snatch all their property and money. On the other hand, Palki gets worried thinking about Varun’s hidden motive behind his plan to marry Kavya.

In a surprising turn of events, Palki’s mother, Daljeet, gets irritated with Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Preeta in the upcoming episode. She orders them to leave the house as there is no space. She also emphasizes that it’s not a matter of one day, so she can’t allow them to live in her house anymore. Witnessing Daljeet insulting Rajveer and Preeta, Palki gets upset with her mother and expresses her disappointment. As soon as Rajveer and Preeta leave the house, Palki also goes behind them.

Later, Rajveer and Palki come to Luthra’s house for a party. It is a celebration party as the Luthra industry completes 50 years. On the other hand, Nidhi plans a new conspiracy; she suggests Karan (Shakti Anand) announce Shaurya (Baseer Ali) as the new CEO, which will help Shaurya become a better person and will able be able to handle responsibility. In addition, Karan’s decision will also improve their bond. Karan agrees with Nidhi’s suggestion. However, Shaurya and Nidhi get irritated with Rajveer and Palki’s presence at the party. In contrast, Kavya becomes sad as her marriage broke recently.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.