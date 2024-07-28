Kundali Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Varun Accuses Palki, Preeta Slapped Him

In Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen a nail-biting drama with Palki (Adrija Roy) exposing Varun. Varun tries to leave Luthra’s house. But Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Rajveer (Paras) stop him. Later, Palki holds Kavya’s hand and makes a shocking revelation that Varun is not a good guy. Kavya requests Palki to stop using harsh words as she will soon get married to him. But Palki reveals that Varun is already married, and his first wife is Alia. Hearing this, everyone gets shocked. At the same time, Preeta agrees with Palki’s big revelation.

In the upcoming episode, you will see that Palki plans to expose Varun with proof. However, he makes disgusting allegations about her. Varun firmly says that Palki tried to impress him because of his richness, so he would leave Kavya and marry her. Hearing this, Palki becomes clueless, while Rajveer gets shocked. On the other hand, Preeta slaps Varun. At the same time, Karan (Shakti Anand) gets confused about the whole situation.

It will be interesting to see whether Varun will prove himself innocent or not.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.