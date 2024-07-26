Kundali Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Varun Persuades Luthra Family, Palki And Preeta Worried

Kundali Bhagya is a popular show on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen engaging drama with Varun trying to kill Alia. Amidst the Sangeet ceremony, Varun leaves to kidnap Alia. However, Palki (Adrija Roy) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) already reach home to save her. Palki, Preeta, and Alia run to save themselves as the goons attack. However, in the end, the goons hold Palki and Preeta captive. In contrast, they kidnap Alia. On the other hand, Rakhi questions Kavya about Varun’s disappearance.

In the upcoming episode, Varun somehow returns to Luthra’s house at the Sangeet ceremony after kidnapping Alia. But when housemates confront him about his disappearance, Varun tries to persuade everyone by saying that a goon called him from London who kidnapped his father and is asking for money. Karan (Shakti Anand) expresses his concern and asks Varun to share details.

On the other hand, Varun pretends to be worrying, but Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) clarifies and suggests a better way to tackle this. Rajveer emphasizes that this sounds fake, but with the help of a reliable source, they can deal with it, which leaves Varun worried. Kavya gets distressed. In contrast, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) feels clueless.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.