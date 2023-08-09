ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan’s imaginary reunion with Preeta  

Karan catches a glimpse of Preeta at the Luthra house, leaving him utterly stunned. Preeta scolds Karan for his carelessness and begins to tend to his wound in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 Aug,2023 11:09:52
Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning out the thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Srishti contemplates leaving Mumbai and returning to her hometown. However, her decision is met with resistance from both Rajveer and Preeta. Rajveer explains that he has made a promise to his sister Kavya to attend her wedding and therefore cannot accompany Srishti back home.

Later, Gurpreet and Preeta engage in a conversation with Rajveer. The two women express their concerns about Rajveer’s current job at the Luthra company. Gurpreet candidly recalls Rajveer’s past troubles after joining the company, implying that leaving the job might help him avoid further complications in life. Preeta supports the idea and urges Rajveer to consider leaving the Luthra company behind.

In the coming episode, Karan hurts his hand while leaving for the office. He catches a glimpse of Preeta at the Luthra house, leaving him utterly stunned. Preeta scolds Karan for his carelessness and begins to tend to his wound. The scene turns into a heartwarming and romantic moment, with emotions running high. However, the tables are turned when the truth is revealed—it was all a dream sequence in Karan’s mind.

Karan and Preeta’s paths will cross again in reality?

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

