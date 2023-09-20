Television | Spoilers

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is churning out the thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Srishti (Anjum Fakih) decide to go to Luthra family’s Janmashtami celebration as they want to keep an eye on Nidhi and her evil motives.

Preeta and Srishti come to Luthra house and worry about being caught by Nidhi. Hence, Preeta and Srishti hide their faces with their dupatta and go inside. During the puja, accidentally, Preeta and Karan perform the aarti together. Karan feels it is Preeta with whom he is performing the aarti. However, Srishti stops Preeta and Karan’s meeting.

In the coming episode, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) tries to come close to Shanaya to seek revenge on Rajveer. However, Shanaya misunderstands Shaurya’s feelings and responds to his actions. Shanaya suggests Shaurya to pick a kurta for the celebration. Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) witnesses Shanaya’s actions and brings her to a room. Nidhi gets angry at Shanaya for trying to come close to Shaurya. She makes her understand that she doesn’t belong to their stature. Hence, she should stay away from Shaurya. Shanaya gets upset with Nidhi’s warnings.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1655 20th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Preeta tries to run away but Karan stops her. Preeta gets worried as she fears getting exposed. However, when Karan tries to come close to her. Preeta runs away from there. Check out the video below!

Will Karan and Preeta come face to face?