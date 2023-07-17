ADVERTISEMENT
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Rajveer accused of stealing at the Luthra house

Kundali Bhagya the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms will see Rajveer getting trapped at the Luthra mansion. He will be accused of stealing. Check the updates here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 Jul,2023 17:22:39
Kundali Bhagya the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms is presently seeing the fun and celebration of Kavya’s roka ceremony. As we know, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) who is a part of the festivity, wishes for Preeta (Shraddha Arya) to have been there to see Kavya’s roka. We also saw how Karan (Shakti Arora) dreamt of an intimate dance with Preeta, as he remembered his good past with her.

We also saw how Rajveer connected Preeta to Dadi over a video call during the roka as she was missing her.

The coming episode will see Rajveer falling prey to Nidhi’s (Akanksha Juneja) plan.

Yes, Rajveer will be seen opening the Luthra locker and looking into it. In fact, Nidhi will be successful in executing her plan to trap Rajveer. And the same will happen. While Rajveer will be near the locker, Nidhi will be seen creating a chaos amidst the family that there has been a theft that has happened in the house.

Will Rajveer be framed?

Kundali Bhagya the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has been one long-running show, which started off as the spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya. The show had Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar playing the leads initially. Now, the story has taken a generation leap. It has Shraddha Arya continuing. Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali play the new leads.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

