Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Episode: Oh No! Palki and Preeta Held Captive by Goons, Alia In Danger

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen engaging drama with Varun trying to kill Alia. Varun sends Goons to kill Alia, and Palki overhears his conversation. Soon, Palki shares the news with Preeta. They both head to save Alia. Smartly, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Palki (Adrija Roy) try to escape with Alia, but disguised Varun enters the home with the goons. He attacks Alia, but Preeta beats them with the pan. On the other hand, Palki tricks them and locks them in a room. In contrast, Varun worried about getting exposed.

In the upcoming episode, during the Sangeet ceremony, Rakhi questions Kavya about Varun’s whereabouts in a surprising turn of events. Hearing this, Varun’s fake mother gets worried. On the other hand, Kavya becomes clueless about Varun’s disappearance. At the same time, Varun escapes from Palki and Preeta’s trap. With the help of his goons, Varun ties Preeta and Palki with a rope in their home. As soon as both gain consciousness, Preeta and Palki get worried. Preeta expresses her concern and thinks about saving Alia anyhow while Palki cries.

It will be interesting to see how Palki and Preeta will stand against all the odds to save Alia.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.