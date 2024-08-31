Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Maati Se Bandhi Dor the Star Plus show produced by Sobo Films will see Vaiju getting humiliated at the Mohite Patil house after which Ranvijay will urge her to stand up and fight for herself.

Maati Se Bandhi Dor the Star Plus television show produced by Sobo Films has seen engaging drama with Ranvijay (Ankit Gupta) and his family secretly planning to celebrate the birthday of Vaiju (Rutuja Bagwe). While Ranvijay kept Vaiju away from the living room, Jaya (Reshma Merchant) along with others decorated the house for the party. Vaiju was given a pleasant surprise by the family, which made Vaiju teary-eyed. If that was not enough, Ranvijay got to know that Vaiju was missing her mother on her birthday, especially because she used to sing a song for her on her birthday. Ranvijay sang the very same song at the party which brought tears to Vaiju’s eyes. This act of Ranvijay, however, made Jaya unhappy as she started to compare situations where Ranvijay had once refused to sing before her.

The upcoming episode will see Sulekha humiliating Vaiju badly, when she will see Vasundhara gifting a costly necklace to Vaiju. Sulekha will remind Vasundhara and the family that Vaiju is not related to them and that she is only the sister of Jaya. Vaiju will feel very bad with the rude words, and will run to her room weeping. Ranvijay will question Vaiju and will ask her to stand up for herself and give a fit answer.

Will Vaiju stand for herself?

Set against the backdrop of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor depicts the struggles and journey of Vaiju, who works in the fields to earn money and support her family. But destiny has some other plans. Vaiju is family-oriented, hardworking, and visionary, and she aims to uplift her lifestyle and work towards the betterment of the village. The Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor will showcase the emotional turmoil of Vaiju, who struggles through life to help her family, and the alterations that occur in her life after her encounter with Rannvijay. The show has Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bagwe playing the leads.