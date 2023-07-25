ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Meet spoiler: Shlok gets engaged to Bitti

Sumeet witnesses Shlok getting engaged to Bitti. Sumeet breaks down and requests Shlok to stop. However, the latter refuses and puts the ring on Bitti’s finger in Zee TV’s show Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 Jul,2023 11:00:29
The upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, Sumeet learns that her mother-in-law has been arrested as someone complained of domestic violence on her behalf. Sumeet (Ashi Singh) and Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) get shocked and go to the police station.

Sumeet gives her statement and reveals that she never complained about her mother-in-law. While she bails her out, Sumeet witnesses a constable talking to Raunak. Soon, she decides to overhear their conversation. While they talk, Sumeet learns that Shagun and Raunak planned the entire drama. She also learns that the two have proof of her wedding with Shlok. Sumeet manages to get the proof and runs away.

In the coming episode, Raunak stops Sumeet from revealing the truth to Shlok. Shagun and Raunak threaten to kill Vani if she submits the evidence. Sumeet gets into a dilemma and is forced to destroy the evidence. As soon as she enters the house, Sumeet witnesses Shlok getting engaged to Bitti. Sumeet breaks down and requests Shlok to stop. However, the latter refuses and puts the ring on Bitti’s finger. Sumeet feels helpless.

Will Sumeet manage to get new evidence?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: I am totally opposite to Mandira Kashyap in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti: Parineeta Borthakur

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

