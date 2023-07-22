I am totally opposite to Mandira Kashyap in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti: Parineeta Borthakur

Actress Parineeta Borthakur who is known for her portrayals in TV shows Bepannah, Spy Bahu, Gupta Brothers etc, is playing the main negative in Zee TV’s new show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti. She essays the complex character of Mandira Kashyap so effectively that she has the audience under her spell totally!!

She also got to be the main character from the new show that was seen providing the connecting link to Prateek Sharma’s LSD Films’ popular show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. The character that she plays turned out to be the real mother to Radha, protagonist of the long-running show.

Says Parineeta about the amalgamation that was beautifully shown, “It was really great to shoot with the cast of Radha Mohan. Both Shabir and Neeharika are very sweet and we got along from the first day itself because we were shooting in Varanasi. Even Sambhabana was very sweet and it was nice working with them.”

Talking about her role and its effectiveness, Parineeta states, “When I heard about my character Mandira Kashyap from Amit, our creative head, I instantly fell in love with the character. I love doing characters which are different from me because they are challenging somewhere and it’s a nice experience to do something that you are not. Not only that, but to do something that you are totally different from, is a great feeling.”

Ask her about the impact a negative role leaves on an actor, and she avers, “As I am not a method actor, it doesn’t really hamper me. Some people feel that if you are doing negative characters, you tend to become a little negative in life. But that’s not the case for me. I am a spontaneous actor. I love to experiment with different characters. I am opposite to Mandira. It’s lovely to work with Studio LSD.”

Best of luck, Parineeta!!