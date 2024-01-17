Nomination task erupts in COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’: Vicky Jain’s Aggressive Move and Team B’s Decision Hangs in the Balance

As we gear up towards finale week, in tonight’s episode of COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS,’ after an eventful Part 1 of the nomination task, named the Torture task, team B spent almost 29 minutes inside the cage. However, part 2 was scheduled for today’s episode. However, in their quest to secure victory in the nomination task, team A, comprising Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, and Isha Malviya, hid all the spices in the house after hurling them at the opponent team, ensuring they wouldn’t experience their own tactics. A heated argument erupted between Vicky and Munawar Faruqui, citing that they could get damaged property, Vicky arrives at the scene and pulls the broom and Munawar yells at him, warning him that he can fall. Culminating in Vicky grabbed Munawar’s collar while he searched for the hidden buckets in a tree. In a rage, he jumps off the tree, hurling insults at Vicky. Will this fight lead to Vicky’s elimination?

Later, acknowledging the unfair treatment of Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Srikanth, BIGG BOSS left the decision to them, offering two options. The first option involves BIGG BOSS returning all items to them, allowing fair play with the opposing team. The second option permits them to disqualify the other team based on unethical conduct. The question remains: What decision will Team B make?

