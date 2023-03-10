Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with the Pandya family planning to celebrate Holi after many years. However, they remain worried about the health adversity that Chutki has. She has a kidney ailment and needs a kidney transplant soon. The Pandya family has been tested so that whoever matches can donate a kidney to Chutki to save her life.

On the other hand, Chutki remains unaware of her real identity. Shweta (Ankita Bahuguna) has been looking for donors for her child. However, she does not want the truth to be out before Chutki.

At this juncture, Chutki will get to know about her true identity during Holi. The coming episode will see Chutki coming out to play Holi. She will enjoy playing with colours, and will happen to overhear a conversation between Dhara (Shiny Doshi) and Rishita (Simran Budharup) about Chutki being the daughter of their family.

Will Chutki demand to know more about her identity?

