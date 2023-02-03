Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen dramatic twists wherein the efforts of Dhara (Shiny Doshi) have gone futile in uniting the family. Ultimately, Suman and Dhara have joined hands with Prerna to unite the family.

However, the entry of the tiger into the Pandya house has created chaos. The kids are out there in the courtyard, while the elders are locked up in a room. The mothers are worried for their kids.

Ultimately, the coming track will see Dhara yet again taking the first brave stand to save the kids. She will jump out into the courtyard from the window, and will look for ways to fight the tiger. She will find a way to fight the tiger by taking a burning stick so that she can frighten the tiger.

Dhara will bravely go in front of the tiger and face it with the burning stick in hand. Seeing this, Prerna (Maira Dharti Sharma), Rishita (Simran Budharup) and Raavi (Alice Kaushik) also will follow the same idea and will take burning sticks in their hands and follow Dhara’s path. Ultimately when the four ladies and their men will come together, they will be able to tackle the animal.

Will this mean that the family gets back to their loving days?

