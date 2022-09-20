Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen exciting drama with the Pandyas going through a lot with the presence of Chikoo in the house. Dhara (Shiny Doshi), as we know has got extremely attached to Chikoo and does not want him to leave. However, Shweta (Ankita Bahuguna) has to leave the Pandya house as the tenure of one month is over. At this juncture, there will be a big twist in the tale with Krish (Mohit Parmar) deciding to marry Shweta.

Yes, this development will come from nowhere. But for Krish, it will be a well-thought-about decision. Krish who will be very close to Dhara will want to give his bhabhi the happiness of mothering Chikoo. Krish will decide to marry Shweta only for this, so that Chikoo can remain in the same house.

Krish will put forth his decision of marrying Shweta and will seek permission from the elders. However, Dhara will quickly realize that Krish is making the big sacrifice only for her.

Will Pandyas allow Krish and Sweta’s union?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.