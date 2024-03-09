Pandya Store Spoiler: Amresh and Dhawal’s emotional reunion

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen the big gameplan of Chiku (Sahil Uppal) yielding results. He has successfully shown the door to the Makwana family. Amresh (Ankur Nayyar) and family have moved out of their house. Amresh has been extremely emotional in leaving behind the property that he earned with a lot of effort. Amresh is now saddened that he has to start from scratch now, to take care of his family like he did before. He gets emotional but finds a big support.

The coming episode will see Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) shouldering the responsibility of handling his emotional brother Amresh. Dhawal will not only prove that he is there for his family, but will also offer them their first earning and house. For Amresh, this will be a big moment as he will unite with his brother Dhawal after the huge misunderstanding that they had. Amresh will be seen hugging Dhawal and crying out that he has proved that he is worthy enough by this gesture.

Dhawal will take his family to his house. He will write the name of Amresh on a cardboard paper and will ask Amresh to stick it in front of the house. This will make Amresh extremely emotional and the brothers will join hands to fight this tough phase of life.

Pandya Store Ep 1058 8th March Written Episode Update

Chiku was successful in throwing the Makwana family out of their own house. It was an emotional moment for the Makwanas to handle.

What will happen next?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.