Pandya Store Spoiler: Amresh struggles to start afresh

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Amresh and the Makwana family being thrown out of their own house by Chiku (Sahil Uppal). Amresh (Ankur Nayyar) has got his brother Dhawal’s (Rohit Chandel) support, and the family has shifted to Dhawal’s small one-room house. The going has been tough for the entire family, with them getting adjusted to a very low-class lifestyle. With no money to begin their business again, Amresh has decided to find a way out to start afresh.

The coming episode will see Amresh struggling to find a way to start work. He will make desperate calls to people who had once helped him grow. He will promise them good quality work and will ask for cement bags so that he can buy and sell them. His family will understand Amresh’s problems and will try to be his support.

Bhaven will feel bad seeing the condition that his family is in right now. Amresh will tell Hetal that he trusted Bhaven a lot and also agreed to walk the path shown by his family members. But all of it has resulted in them coming to the roads.

Hetal will try her best to motivate her husband to start work and tell them what they need to do.

Pandya Store Ep 1060 10th March Written Episode Update

The Makwanas struggled in their new small home. Natasha brought them timely food, which Amba refused to take. However, she was forced to accept the food for her family’s sake.

What will happen next?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.