Pandya Store Spoiler: Amresh’s promise to his family

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origins has seen engaging drama with Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) getting ready for her wedding with Shashank. As we know, this is just a ploy to convince Chiku (Sahil Uppal) that she has moved on from Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) and that Chiku will give back the property of the Makwanas. As we know, Dhawal entered the Pandya house in the guise of a lady, and Natasha fed him food and broke his fast.

Amidst all this, Chiku has promised Natasha that he would give back the property to the Makwanas. We saw him calling Amresh (Ankur Nayyar) and asking him to come to the wedding where he will return his property to him.

The coming episode will see Amresh asking his family to get dressed up so that they can attend the wedding of Natasha. His family will show reservations about going there, but Amresh will convince them to go. He will tell them about the phone call that Chiku made and will tell them that if Chiku does not return it, he will go to the court to snatch his property from Chiku.

Amresh will promise his family that he would get them back their property.

Pandya Store Ep 1072 22nd March Written Episode Update

Dhawal entered the Pandya house in the disguise of a female, in order to meet Natasha.

What will happen next?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.