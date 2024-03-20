Pandya Store Spoiler: Chiku celebrates Natasha’s decision to marry

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) joining hands with Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) and Shashank (Suraj Kakkar) in their plan to fake the wedding of Natasha and Shashank in order to get the property papers back from Chiku. However, the reality is that Dhawal and Natasha have patched up and love is in the bloom. However, they are forced to hide their love for the sake of the bigger outcome.

We saw how Natasha asked Chiku (Sahil Uppal) to get her married the very next day. However, Chiku was adamant about getting her married in a big way. Natasha wanted to do something to hasten the proceedings.

The coming episode will see Natasha and Dhawal stage a fight where Dhawalwill threaten to ruin Natasha’s wedding ambience. This will provoke Chiku to take the decision of getting his sister married to Shashank the next day.

Chiku will want to rub more salt into the wounds of the Makwanas. He will go to their street with drum beats and music. He will have sweets in his hands, and will announce before Amresh and the entire Makwana family of his sister’s marriage. He will celebrate the decision of his sister to marry a guy far better than Dhawal.

Pandya Store Ep 1069 19th March Written Episode Update

Shashank persuaded Chiku to give his consent for his wedding to Natasha.

What will happen now?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.