Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhawal and Natasha become Shiv-Parvati for Shivratri puja

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) and Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) trying to get back the legal documents from Chiku’s custody so that they can resurrect the life of the Makwana family. However, they have been unsuccessful till now. We saw them don the avatars of ghosts and entering the Makwana house to scare Chiku and get hold of the papers.

The coming episode will see the Maha Shivratri puja being conducted in the temple. Every year, the Makwanas started the puja at the temple by offering money and milk to the deity. However, this year, circumstances have changed and the Makwanas are at the temple only to seek blessings.

The coming episode will see Dhawal keeping a vrat on Shivratri to get back his Natasha. At the temple, the duo will get a divine blessing when they will be the chosen pair to don the avatars of Shiv and Parvati and take part in the play at the temple.

Dhawal and Natasha will be destined to pair up together, even when Natasha will tell all that she has moved on from Dhawal Makwana.

Pandya Store Ep 1064 14th March Written Episode Update

Natasha tried her best to train Sesh to talk to Chiku and get clues on the place where he had kept the legal documents.

What will happen next?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.