Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhawal and Natasha get married

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) being all set to marry Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) in the police station. She arrived at the police station with band, bajaa and baraat. DaMa talked it out to the Makwana family, and everyone in the family gave consent to their marriage.

The coming episode will see Dhawal and Natasha being emotional, and happy at the same time. They will get married at the station. The Makwana ladies will not be able to hide their emotions and will be ecstatic. Dhawal and Natasha will finally be united. However, they will face their next test of time.

Shalini Dave will vow to use Natasha to her own advantage. She will realize that Natasha can dictate her terms, even to Amresh. Shalini will believe that Amresh loves her even today, and will want Amresh for herself.

Hence she will decide to take Natasha to her own side, by winning her confidence.

Pandya Store Ep 1081 31st March Written Episode Update

Natasha confessed her love before Dhawal and asked him for marriage. Dhawal was ecstatic.

What will happen now?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.