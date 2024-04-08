Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhawal and Natasha’s Holi; promise to make things right

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Natasha’s (Priyanshi Yadav) shocking acts creating a misunderstanding between Raj and Natasha. As we know, Natasha got the signatures of all in the Makwana family, as instructed by Amba who played the game of ruining Natasha’s image. On the other hand, Natasha was shocked to see Chiku, DaMa, and Isha reacting and asking her to stay away from their matters.

The coming episode will see Dhawal playing Holi uniquely with Natasha. In spite of the differences between them, Dhawal will sneak into the washroom when Natasha will be there, crying and thinking about what happened. Dhawal will come to the washroom and apply colour on Natasha. He will also put red colour on her hairline, and will ask her if she loves him. He will promise her that he will make things fine between them and the family. Natasha will also promise to set things right.

Isha joined hands with her mother Amba and executed her plan against Natasha.

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.