Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhawal dons a girl’s look to meet Natasha

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origins has seen engaging drama with Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) and Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) falling in love, but hardpressed to silence their love for their family’s sake. As we know, Natasha is marrying Shashank, at least to the eye of Chiku, so that she can get back the Makwana property to them.

Natasha is now using emotional blackmail as the main tool to force Chiku to give back the Makwana property to the Makwanas.

The coming episode will see Natasha struggling to go out and meet Dhawal, as Chiku will be at home. Dhawal would have kept a fast for Natasha and wanted her to feed him. We will see Dhawal coming to the Pandya house in the get-up of a woman, from the beauty parlour. Natasha will be shocked to see Dhawal in such an avatar, and do all that it takes to hide the matter from Chiku. Natasha will be eager to feed Dhawal and end his fast.

Pandya Store Ep 1071 21st March Written Episode Update

Natasha pleaded with Chiku to return the Makwana property to the family.

Will Natasha break Dhawal’s fast without any problem?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.