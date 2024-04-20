Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhawal gets a job; Shalini traps him

Pandya Store the Star Plus television show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) living with Natasha in the Pandya house so that he could be of help in taking care of DaMa. As we know, DaMa had a brain stroke after which she was very sick. Though she was on the road to recovery, she needed help in which Dhawal vowed to help his wife.

The upcoming episode will see Shalini, who is Amresh’s ex-lover wanting to pull Amresh down with her plans. She still now harbours love for Amresh and wants him at any cost. Amresh rejected her love and said that he had moved on in life.

The episode to air will see Dhawal involving himself in household chores, while his brother Amresh will be worried about it. He will not like Dhawal doing household chores for his wife. Amidst this, Shalini will also hatch a plan. She will feel that Dhawal is a weakling in the Makwana family and that she can mould him and make use of him to get closer to Amresh.

Shalini will offer Dhawal a job in her election scheme of things. Her idea will be to create a situation which will bring her close to Amresh again.

Pandya Store Ep 1100 19th April Written Episode Update

Amba asked for Shalini’s help in keepnig her son Dhawal away from Natasha.

Will Dhawal indirectly help Shalini?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.