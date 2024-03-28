Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhawal in danger

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) and Shashank’s wedding about to happen. Natasha has gotten to know that Chiku and Isha have kept the document papers in Pandya Store. Natasha instigated Isha (Surabhi Das) to help her brothers and family by giving back the papers.

The coming episode will see Amba pleading with her daughter Isha to help them by giving the papers. Isha will eventually agree, and will go to the Pandya Store to bring the papers.

At the same time, Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) will also enter Pandya Store for the papers. He will search the whole area, which will be filled up with cement bags. While searching, a huge number of cement bags will fall on Dhawal, thus immersing him in considerable weight. Dhawal will not be able to come out of it. Isha will come there to take the papers, but will not notice Dhawal being in trouble.

Pandya Store Ep 1077 27th March Written Episode Update

Natasha got a hint that Chiku had hidden the property papers in the Pandya Store.

What will happen to Dhawal?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.