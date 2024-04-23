Pandya Store Spoiler: Dolly gets attacked; Natasha to the rescue

Pandya Store the Star Plus television show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) staying along with Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) at the Pandya house so that he can be of some assistance to DaMa and her road to recovery. Amidst this, we saw how Shalini Dave gave a job opportunity to Dhawal, with an intention of using Dhawal to get into the Makwana house, which will eventually get her closer to Amresh.

The upcoming episode will see the Makwana house seeing happiness in the form of Dolly getting pregnant. The family will decide to offer their prayers to the temple and will leave Dolly behind. Amba will invite Dhawal and Natasha, but Dhawal will state that he cannot leave behind Natasha and DaMa. Natasha will decide to go and meet Dolly and be with her to share her happiness.

However, Dolly will be in a problem situation as a few burglars will enter the Makwana house and will hold Dolly at knife point. Natasha will enter the house and will see Dolly in despair. She will ask Dolly to lock herself up in a room while Natasha will try to fight the burglars and will dodge them.

Pandya Store Ep 1103 22nd April Written Episode Update

Natasha adviced Dhawal to work with Amresh and not with Shalini. Dhawal and Natasha had a romantic moment in the rain, where they shared intimacy.

Will Natasha succeed in stopping the burglars?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.