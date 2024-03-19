Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha announces her wedding with Shashank

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) and Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) giving their love life another chance. However, Natasha has a big plan up her sleeve to get back the Makwanas their property. She has told Dhawal of her decision to marry Shashank (Suraj Kakkar). Now, Dhawal and Natasha have the big task of convincing Shashank of their plan.

The coming episode will see Natasha telling Shashank all about her plan. She will ask him to help them in getting the Makwana property back. She will tell Shashank that he has to go and convince Chiku for their wedding. With Natasha and Shashank getting married, Chiku will be convinced that she has moved on from Dhawal. And that will be when she will ask Chiku to return the Makwana property to them.

Natasha and Dhawal will convince Shashank to play the fake love game. He will get convinced and will tell Chiku of the same. The news will reach Suman also. Natasha will openly tell her DaMa and Chiku that she is in love with Shashank and wants to get married to him.

Pandya Store Ep 1068 18th March Written Episode Update

Natasha confessed her feelings of love to Dhawal. They joined hands in helping each other in getting the Makwana property back.

Will Natasha’s plan succeed?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.