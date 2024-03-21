Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha hides her intentions from Chiku

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with the Pandyas gearing up for the wedding of Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) and Shashank. But the reality is that Natasha and Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) are in love, and want to get married. Natasha is doing so in order to get the property of the Makwanas back from Chiku.

Amidst all this, Natasha has been helping the Makwanas by offering them food and other help. We know that the Makwana house is filled up with cement bags as a result of which Golu has fallen sick. The family worries about him catching an allergic reaction.

The coming episode will see Natasha offering to place the cement bags in the Pandya store area so that they can live freely without any hazards. Amresh will accept the offer for the sake of his son.

Chiku will get to know Natasha’s ever-favouring attitude and will question her intent. Natasha will try her best to hide her real intentions. DaMa will give her full support as she will tell Chiku that she agreed for the bags to be kept in the store as per humanitarian concerns after all that Chiku had done to them.

Pandya Store Ep 1070 20th March Written Episode Update

Chiku told the Makwanas about his sister’s wedding and distributed sweets to them.

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.